An image has been issued by police investigating reports of indecent exposure in a front garden in Snodland

A man is alleged to have repeatedly committed indecent acts outside a ground floor window of a property in Saltings Road. The first incident is reported to have taken place at around 4am on 4 July 2021, after which the man walked away in the direction of the train station. It is believed the suspect targeted the same address on 4 September, before leaving in the same direction as before.

Officers investigating the allegations would like to speak to the person pictured and are urging anyone who may recognise him to contact them.

If you have information which may assist the investigation call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/168490/21. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.