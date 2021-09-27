Body of Man found in Biggin Hill may have bene there for months say Police Source and they haven’t ruled out foul play

A source has revealed that two teenagers and a friend made the grim discovery on Sunday afternoon whilst out walking across a footpath on Oaklands Farm in Biggin Hill on the outskirts of Kent.

Two mates and a girlfriend found the body it’s dark skin toned male and the police assume he has been there for months because of how decomposed his body is. The source went on to say Police don’t think it’s accidental because of the way the ground is flat around him.

In the time the police have been in the field many local residents have reported seeing a lot of sustained activity. Locals have reported seeing a number of police cars parked up in the area at all hours of the night. It is unclear how long the police will stay in the area for, and some people have speculated they could be there for days.

A spokesman said: “Police were called at 4.19pm on Sunday, 26 September to Saltbox Hill and Jewels Hill after a body was found by members of the public who were walking in a field.