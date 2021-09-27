Body of Man found in Biggin Hill may have been there for months say Police Source and they haven’t ruled out foul play

In the time the police have been in the field many local residents have reported seeing a lot of sustained activity.
Locals have reported seeing a number of police cars parked up in the area at all hours of the night.
It is unclear how long the police will stay in the area for, and some people have speculated they could be there for days.
A spokesman said: “Police were called at 4.19pm on Sunday, 26 September to Saltbox Hill and Jewels Hill after a body was found by members of the public who were walking in a field.
“Officers are working to identify the deceased and inform next of kin.
“The death is currently being treated as unexplained.
“A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.
“No arrests at this time; enquiries are ongoing.
“A crime scene remains in place.