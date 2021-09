Koci Selamaj, 36 of Terminus Road, Eastbourne was charged on Monday, 27 September. He will appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 28 September.

Selamaj was arrested in Eastbourne, East Sussex in the early hours of Sunday, 26 September before being taken into police custody.

On Monday, 27 September a file was submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service and a charge was authorised as above.