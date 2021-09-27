Police are appealing for witnesses following a hit and run fatal collision in #Cranleigh
Collision involving police car in Maidstone
Witnesses to a collision involving a motorcycle and a police car in Maidstone are being urged to get in touch. A 27-year-old man from the local area was taken...
Police appeal for Porkie Owner
LOST #Waterlooville Does anyone recognise this little chap? This #miniature #black #pig was sighted wandering the streets of #Havant alone last...
UPDATE:First PicturesMurder investigation launched in Crowborough
Sussex Police has launched a murder investigation following the discovery of a woman’s body at an address in Crowborough. The village of Rothefield has been...
Essex Woman jailed for 18 months after Isle of Wight Horror Crash
A woman has been jailed by an Isle of Wight judge after admitting caused a fatal crash that left a woman dead and four others with life changing injured...
Friends call on the Community After Family Lose everything after House Fire in Lee on Solent
A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help a family that lost their home in a fire in Lee on the Solent. No one was hurt in the fire. The blaze ripped through...
Collision Closes Motorway Junction in Fareham
Emergency services have been called to a collision on the M27 eastbound off slip. Police and Highways have closed Junction 11 of the M27 eastbound off...
Fire crews called to explosion at Tilbury Docks in Essex
Dramatic pictures show smoke billowing from a building which appears to have a damaged roof. After an explosion took place at Tilbury Docks in Essex. ...
Have you seen this 40 year old Female, Silvia Sulovska?
She has been #missing since 30th JUNE 2021. Silvia is known to frequent #Stratford #ForestGate #Newham .If you have any information that may help locate her...
Bit of Action from the 200 Metre Ryde Slide
The Ryde Slide, was in action on Sunday 22nd July. The 200-metre inflatable water slide on Union Street was will with lots of happy slider. It was a fantastic...
Detectives investigating the unexplained death of a woman in Southall have released an image of someone they think could be a key witness
Police were called at around 6am on Saturday, 17 July to Southall Park in Green Drive after an unresponsive woman was found at the location. Officers...
Woman in court to answer attempted murder charges
A woman is due in court charged with attempted murder after a man was stabbed five times in #Basildon. It follows reports a man was stabbed following a...
West Yorkshire Police cyber prevention officer downloaded sadistic images of babies being sexually abused
A West Yorkshire Police cyber prevention officer downloaded sadistic images of babies being sexually abused, a jury heard. Jonathan Plummer is also accused of...
Digger Driver gets that sinking feeling on Eastney
Eastney, we have a problem!!! Teams repairing coastal defences on Eastern Road have been spotted “losing” a digger in Portsmouth, this morning...
Man Arrested in north London by Terror Police
Officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command have arrested a 23-year-old man in north London on suspicion of breaching notification requirements under the...
Police are appealing for information to identify these two men as part of our enquiries after a collision where a man was seriously injured in Blackpool
Police were called around 1.30am on July 27 to reports of a car being driven at another man on Queen Street. A 24-year-old man from Blackpool was injured...
Rapist given an extended sentence of 22 years for count one of attempted rape
A man who tried to rape in a violent attack in a park in Merton has been jailed. Khaled Argoub, 21 of Garratt Terrace, SW17, was sentenced on Thursday, 17...
Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for witnesses following a collision in #Dartford.
The collision occurred at about 11pm on Friday 28 May 2021 on the A225 Dartford Road, between Franks Lane and Calfstock Lane. A silver Toyota Yaris and a...
Two men have been charged with the murder of Ralph Gibson in Putney
Mr Gibson, who was 42, was found injured on 15 April 2020 at around 17:35hrs in Huntingfield Road, SW15. He was taken to hospital but died on 24 April. A...
Shortly before 6pm this evening, (Tuesday, 28 May) Officers were called to the River Wey near the Rowbarge pub by ambulance crews, following reports of a...
House Blaze in Ryde turned out to be a Bonfire
Firefighters from Ryde were called to what they thought was a house fire but turned out to be a bonfire this evening Two crews were dispatched to Lind Street...
Rapper jailed over Bestival death launches an appeal
The rapper, jailed for 8-and-a-half years for the manslaughter of his girlfriend Louella Fletcher-Michie at Bestival in Dorset has launched an appeal against...
Fire crews called to St Mary’s Hospital in Newport
Three fire crews have been mobilesed to St Mary’s Hospitial on the Isle of Wight this evening. The three crews were mobilised just after 8.20pm from...
A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 28-year-old man in Newham. Police were called on Saturday, 29 June at 23:07 hours to Ron Leighton...
A 30-year-old man from Crawley arrested at Gatwick on Monday (June 3) has been detained under the Mental Health Act while an investigation continues. The...