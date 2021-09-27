Police are appealing for witnesses following a hit and run fatal collision in #Cranleigh

The collision, involving a cyclist and a white vehicle, occurred around 6.05pm on the 27th September 2021 in Horsham Road.

The driver of the vehicle failed to stop, at the scene and enquiries are underway to locate them as soon as possible.

The cyclist was treated at the scene by paramedics but was sadly pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

His next of kin are aware and being offered the appropriate support.

The road remains closed in both directions while Police deal with the incident.

If you witnessed the incident, or you have any information which could help u trace the driver of the vehicle involved, please DM us as a matter of urgency quoting reference PR/P21208623.