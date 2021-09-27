Officers are investigating a report of a serious assault in #Northfleet
You may also like
A Maidstone county line drug dealer is starting a prison sentence after officers seized more than 250 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine
In 2020, detectives from Kent Police’s County Lines and Gangs Team found that a specific phone, known as the AJ line, was being used to offer class A drugs...
Probe launched after two twin brothers found in Sevenoaks country lane
Police have confirmed that an investigation has been launched after two members of the same family have been found in a leafy country lane in Sevenoaks in Kent...
A well-functioning justice system with the Rule of Law at its heart is one of the hallmarks of a healthy democracy like ours. Throughout the coronavirus...
First picture of Croydon Man who Dies Two days after being Stabbed
Homicide detectives investigating a murder in Croydon have released the name of the victim. Police were called at 9.18pm on Sunday, 15 December to Drake Road...
Major raid carried out by the Met Police in sleepy village of Biggin Hill
A major Police raid has taken place in the sleepy village of Biggin Hill in Kent in the early hours of Wednesday morning that is understood to be park of a...
Ben Lacomba jailed for life for the murder of Sarah Wellgreen
A taxi-driver from New Ash Green who murdered his former-partner Sarah Wellgreen and then hid her body has been sentenced to life in prison. Lacomba stood...
Police investigating an incident at Bradford-on-Avon railway station have released a CCTV image in connection with the incident
Just before 10.30pm on Friday 9 September, a group were drinking alcohol on-board a service travelling between Westbury and Bradford-on-Avon. During the...
LIVE UPDATESAs Storm Dennis arrives in UK
Storm Dennis LIVE: Two dead as Dennis arrives in UK – latest updates, maps and warnings STORM DENNIS is forecast to batter the UK with strong winds and...
Witnesses are being sought after a woman reported being repeatedly kicked during a robbery in a Margate park
A woman in her twenties was walking though Tivoli Park and had just turned into the tunnel towards Hartsdown Park when she was pushed to the ground and...
Police give update after man is stabbed on railway crossing
Police are investigating after a man was found with stab injuries on Larkshall Road, E4. Police were called shortly before 2.30am on Tuesday, 18 August...
The crew of HMS Middleton are back in the UK after seven-and-a-half months on minehunting and security operations in the Gulf. The 45 sailors touched down at...
Officers fron Dorset police are renewing their public appeal as they continue to search for a missing man from Blandford
Enquiries are continuing in an attempt to locate Joseph Anthony Farrell, aged 42, with the last reported sighting of him now believed to be near to Asda in...
Cyclist fighting for his life after Portsdown Hill collision
A cyclist’s remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash with a motorbike on Portsdown Hill near Portsmouth. The collision happened...
Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man died and a woman was critically injured at an address near Gillingham – with one man arrested
Dorset Police received a report at 7.30pm on Wednesday 7 April 2021 raising concern for the welfare of the occupants of an address in Higher Langham. Officers...
He’s served ten months of a five-year sentence. What an insult. The justice system is broken and failing victims of crime
A Thames Valley Police officer whose leg was amputated after a man drove into his patrol car has spoken of his disgust after hearing that the culprit is being...
Three rescued from overturned dinghy
Three men were rescued from the sea off Studland Bay this evening after they were thrown into the sea from their dinghy. A member of the public had seen the...
Shakeel Mohammad, 25 is #Missing from #Ealing
He was last seen on the 16/03 at 2pm, wearing a dark zipped jacket, dark top and dark trousers. If you have seen Shakeel or have any info of his...
Blessing Mapfumo-Kadungure 37, and her husband Ernest from Hedge End in Southampton has spoken of the heart-ache and anguish after her 11 year old daughter
Leona became unwell and deteriorated causing her to loose sight in one eye and also paralysis from her waist down. Doctors have been baffled by the mystery...
Bring Home the Didcot Three
Didcot,Oxfordshire, Sunday 13th March 2016 Pictured Families of the Three Missing Power station Construction workers who have travelled from Rotherham and...
Probe launched following fatal fire in Derbyshire
Emergency services were called to a house in Normanton after a fire at a property in Rose Hill Street earlier this afternoon. Derbyshire Fire and Rescue...
To everyone working in the provision of essential banking services I know that these are challenging times for those of you working on the front line to...
Manhunt for Haringey Serial Sex Attacker
Detectives in Haringey investigating a series of sexual assaults have released mobile phone footage of a man they urgently need to trace. On Wednesday, 3 April...
Police reversed rammed by Range Rover on the A406 Park Royal
A406 Park Royal / Hanger Lane a black Range Rover sport GN19DVU was seen driving dangerously. Police signalled it to stop and it reversed rammed the police...