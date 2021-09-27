Did you witness an assault in Southampton on Saturday

The incident took place at 12.16 am on the 18th September 2021 at the Lordshill District Centre, on the mini roundabout between the petrol station and the library car park.

A woman in her late teens sustained facial injuries.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm and breaching a criminal behaviour order and has been conditionally bailed until 20 October.

We are particularly interested in speaking to the driver and passengers of the black truck and the woman in the white dress who can be seen in these images, as we believe they may have valuable information that could assist our enquiries.

Were you in the area at the time? Do you have dash cam or CCTV footage of the incident?