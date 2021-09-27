Did you witness an assault in Southampton on Saturday
You may also like
Three men arrested in the concern of drug supply
Kent Police officers arrested three people on drug supply offences following a vehicle stop in Gravesend. The vehicle was stopped on the afternoon of Wednesday...
Drivers who stopped to offer help following a collision in Ashford, are being sought by investigating officers
Drivers who stopped to offer help following a collision in Ashford, are being sought by investigating officers. Kent Police received a report on 19 February...
Two air ambulances were called to Minster Shingle Bank
Two air ambulances from Surrey and London have been called out to a serious incident at Minster Shingle Bank around midday on Sunday. Coastguard, Police and...
Two suspected drug dealers are due in court after Kent Police carried out a warrant at a house in Folkestone
Two suspected drug dealers are due in court after Kent Police carried out a warrant at a house in Folkestone. Officers attended the property in Charlotte...
Officers investigating the reported sexual assault of a teenage girl have released an e-fit image of a man they are keen to identify
At around 4pm on Friday 13 August, it is reported that the 16-year-old girl was walking along Langsett Road in Hillsborough when she was approached by an...
Air India Express aircraft overshooting at Kozhikode has crashed into the Valley
Terrible images coming of Air India Express aircraft overshooting at Kozhikode where its raining heavily. Again like the 2010 crash of Air India Express IX-812...
Man charged with murder of his mum and arson charges
A man has been charged with a murder in Islington On Tuesday, 10 December, Joel Ellis 35, (18.2.84) of Kingard Walk, N7 was charged with the murder on 26...
The first elements of the new Counter Terrorism Operations Centre (CTOC) in London have been unveiled
They include a cutting-edge counter terrorism operations suite which is now fully operational and a dedicated, state-of-the-art counter terrorism...
Detectives investigating a robbery in Islington where a man was seriously injured are appealing for information and witnesses
The 28-year-old male victim was found collapsed in the street on Burgh Street, N1 at 11.50pm on Saturday, 11 July. His wallet and his Rolex watch were...
Man, 45, hospitalised after being attacked with weapon in Swindon town centre
A 45-year-old man’s been attacked with a weapon in Swindon town centre. Detectives are now appealing for witnesses following the incident in the early hours of...
Goulding homes rapped over electrical safety record
One of Maidstone’s biggest providers of social housing, Golding Homes, has been served a regulatory notice for “high risk” failings over...
Battling Warriors Blunt The Bees Sting
Isle of Wight 50 Coventry 40 The Isle of Wight ‘Wightlink’ Warriors speedway team made it two home league wins out of two as they gradually took the sting out...
University College London Hospital worker who murdered her daughter before killing herself in Hounslow had previously been caught stealing drugs from work
A 25-year-old NHS worker who works for University College London Hospitals, 25, is thought to have murdered her two-year-old daughter, who friends say she...
A man has been arrested after officers were threatened with a knife and a shopkeeper was stabbed during a violent robbery in north west London
Police were called at about 1pm on Tuesday, 20 October to reports of a robbery at a shop in Grand Parade, Finchley. The suspect, who was armed with a knife...
Police Issue Warning to Vehicle Owners Following Thefts of Catalytic Convertors
Officers are warning vehicle owners to be vigilant following four thefts of catalytic convertors in Stockton and Middlesbrough It is believed Hondas and...
Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of 22-year-old Sven Badzak in Kilburn have made a second arrest
A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on the afternoon of Wednesday, 10 February. He has been taken into custody at a London police...
New leader for Hampshire Police Fed as Alex lets Zoe take Charge
Hampshire Police federation has welcomed a new leader who has taken over the current role from Alex Charge. Zoe Wakefield who is not new to the office...
Two were walking along Bartholomew Road when they were stopped by four men in a dark coloured BMW and forced into the car
Police are appealing for witnesses following a kidnap in Oxford. On Wednesday (30/9) between 11.55am and 12.10pm, the victims, a man in his twenties and...
A young man has been rushed to hospital after he was stabbed repeatedly in #HydePark
A large fight broke out with several youths armed with knives seen stabbing the man as he fell to the ground. The victim’s age and their condition is not...
Police were called at 16:25hrs on Saturday, 1 June, after man’s clothing were found on the bank of the men’s bathing pond at Hampstead Heath. Officers and...
A father has been found guilty of the murder of his 11-week-old baby boy
Haroldas Bugaila was arrested on suspicion of murder after his baby was rushed to hospital. Baby Martinas became unwell at the family home in Granville Street...
Harassment by Gravesend man leads to a jail sentance
A sustained campaign of harassment against a woman has led to a Gravesend man being jailed for 21 months. Nigel Bundock sent over 250 unwanted messages to the...
Police called to armed robbery in Shoreham
Police are responding to a report of an armed robbery in Shoreham. The alarm was raised at 6.26am on Friday (May 15) when a man is reported to have threatened...
Police have launched a murder investigation after a man died following an assault in Cramlington
Shortly after 1am yesterday (Saturday) we were alerted by the ambulance service to a report of an assault having taken place in the Romsey Close area of...