Three fire engines attended the property in Cobbs Close and crews wore breathing apparatus while they extinguished the flames using hose reel jets. No casualties were reported. It’s believed the fire started accidentally due to an electrical fault. The fire destroyed the converted garage and spread to two parked cars on the driveway and fencing, as well as causing some heat damage to an adjoining conservatory.
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire inside a converted garage at a house in Wateringbury, Maidstone
CCTV issued by officers investigating bag snatch near Tunbridge Wellst
Kent Police received a report that at around 1.30pm on Thursday 26 November 2020, a pensioner was shopping in Tesco at Woodsgate Corner, Pembury when her...
A Gosport woman has been arrested on suspicion of murdering her 13-week-old baby by police in Hampshire
A Gosport woman has been arrested on suspicion of murdering her 13-week-old baby by police in Hampshire. Paramedics from South East Coast ambulance service...
Officers investigating a fatal road traffic collision on the A31 in East Dorset have arrested a man. Dorset Police was called at 8.46am on Tuesday 30 April...
Southsea Canoe Lake Suffers Fourth Breaking
A Southsea café has been forced to shut as it cleans-up after the fourth break-in in eight months. Greens Café adjacent to Canoe Lake was broken into in the...
A woman has died and second person has been left fighting for his life following collision in Pevensey
A 35-year-old woman tragically died and a man suffered life-threatening injuries when their white Ford Fiesta ST left the road and overturned on the A27 near...
High Voltage Power Cut effects Homes in Ventnor
A high voltage power cut has hit homes and businesses in and around the Ventnor area this evening (Monday).Â Engineers from Southern and Scottish...
Officers keen to identify potential witness in burglary investigation
Police investigators are keen to speak to a potential witness as part of a burglary investigation. CCTV footage has been obtained from a Premier store in...
Officers from Hampshire Police have now confirmed that they are investigating a suspicious incident involving a man near the scout hut in The Ridings in...
Couple jailed for violently abusing children in their care
A couple who subjected three young children in their care to a tirade of physical abuse have been jailed. Yea Ping Chan, 42 , and Foo Khong Heow, 49 , both of...
Third boy arrested over Southampton Arson attack
Officers from Hampshire Constablary continue to investigate the cause of a fire at a building in St Mary’s Street on Tuesday 26 March. Yesterday, two boys...
Updated Murder Manhunt launched after Broad daylight Stabbing in Ashford
Police have launched a murder investigation after a serious stabbing in the Brookfield area of Ashford. It’s understood that a person has been seriously...
A murder investigation has been launched in Bexley after the body of woman was found inside a residential address.
A murder investigation has been launched in Bexley after the body of woman was found inside a residential address. Police were called at around 9.15pm Tuesday...
Three men have been stabbed and a woman has been discovered with injuries after falling from height
Three men have been stabbed and a woman has been discovered with injuries after falling from height – reported to be a ‘balcony’. Met police say they...
Gravesend residents are being urged to be vigilant after a pensioner had £15,000 stolen by a man claiming to be a police officer
Gravesend residents are being urged to be vigilant after a pensioner had £15,000 stolen by a man claiming to be a police officer. On 24 April the victim...
Four people who fatally stabbed a 24-year-old NHS worker because he lived in south Newham have been found guilty of murder
Mohammad Jalloh, 19 of Watt Street, Wapping; Vagnei Colubali, 23 of Suffolk Road, Enfield; David Ture, 19 of Bloomsbury Street, Camden and a 17-year-old male...
A man who used dating websites to meet potential victims has been jailed for 18 months for fraud
A man who used dating websites to meet potential victims has been jailed for 18 months for fraud Mohamad Yousef, 37 of Loxwood Road, N17, met the 30-year-old...
Detectives investigating the rape of a man on Clapham Common are appealing for anyone with information to come forward
At around midnight on Wednesday, 30 June, a man in his early 30s was raped in a wooded area at the western edge of the Common, which is opposite The...
Police are appealing for the public’s assistance to help identify a group of males following an assault in Ilford
As part of the appeal, officers are releasing CCTV stills of two of the four males believed to have carried out the attack. The incident happened at...
Concerns are growing for missing Eastbourne woman
Sussex Police is growing extremely concerned for missing 29-year-old Kayleigh Abba. Kayleigh, who goes by the name of Naomi, was last seen in the Eastbourne...
Section 60 brought in across the whole of Hackney after man in his 20’s is stabbed
Police are on scene in Clarence Road #Hackney #E5 after calls to a stabbing at 5.16pm on Tuesday afternoon. The victim is a man in his 20s who has been taken...
Officers investigating the death of a teenage boy in Bournemouth are appealing for anyone with information to come forward
At 5.08pm on Thursday 19 August 2021 Dorset Police received a report from the ambulance service that they were attending Columbia Road as a local boy was...
Police charge man with religious hate crimes
A man has been charged with nine offences, including religious hate crimes. Jason Hedgecock, 31 of Brentmead Place, Golders Green, NW11 was charged on Friday...
Man charged after Cambridge terror raid
A man has been charged in connection with an investigation into suspicious packages sent via post. Ovidijus Margelis, 26 of Cambridge was charged on 13...
Fire rips through Weybridge Hospitial
Police are currently assisting colleagues from the fire service at the scene of a large fire at Weybridge Hospital. The fire broke out at the building in...