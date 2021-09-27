BREAKING KENT MAIDSTONE

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire inside a converted garage at a house in Wateringbury, Maidstone

2 hours ago
1 Min Read
Kent Fire x

 Three fire engines attended the property in Cobbs Close and crews wore breathing apparatus while they extinguished the flames using hose reel jets. No casualties were reported. It’s believed the fire started accidentally due to an electrical fault. The fire destroyed the converted garage and spread to two parked cars on the driveway and fencing, as well as causing some heat damage to an adjoining conservatory.