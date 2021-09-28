Fluoride to be added to drinking water to “reduce tooth decay”

Millions of people are set to have fluoride added to their drinking water after Britain’s chief medical officers found that it would help reduce tooth decay.
Tooth decay is the biggest cause of hospitalisation for children aged five to nine and the experts said that fluoridation would halve admissions.
Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer for England, said adding more of the mineral to water supplies would cut cavities by 17% among children in the wealthiest households and 28% among the poorest.
They say it could also reduce hospital admissions for teeth extraction by between 45 and 68 per cent.
