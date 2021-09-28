Police are appealing for information after a female pedestrian died after being struck by multiple vehicles in #Tongham

Officers were called to the A331 near the Ash bridge shortly after midnight on the 28th September 2021 following reports that the body of a woman had been found in the carriageway.

It is believed she was struck by at least five vehicles and enquiries remain ongoing to identify these vehicles.

The road is currently closed in both directions while we deal with the incident.

Anyone with any information or dashcam footage is asked to DM officers quoting reference PR/P21208865.