Detectives investigating the stabbing of a teenager in Upminster have made an arrest

On Tuesday, 28 September, a 17-year-old male from Kent was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He is currently detained at an east London police station.

Officers also continue to appeal for witnesses and information about the stabbing.

Police were called at approximately 3.25pm on Friday, 24 September to reports of a male stabbed on Marlborough Gardens in Upminster.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found a 15-year-old boy suffering stab injuries.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment; his condition is now serious but stable.

Detectives from the Met’s East Area CID are investigating.

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 4545/24Sep. To remain anonymous, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

