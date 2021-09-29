Investigators are appealing for witnesses following a collision involving a car and a cyclist in Halstead

The incident happened on Thursday 23 September 2021 in Watercroft Road, as a man in his 70s was riding his bike towards Knockholt railway station.

At around 11am, a car described as a cream mini, travelled from Cadlocks Hill and was involved in a collision with the cyclist.

It is reported the vehicle failed to stop at the scene and the cyclist was later treated at a local hospital for serious back and shoulder injuries.

Investigating officer, PC Charlotte Wilson, said: ‘We are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to call the appeal line.

‘We are also asking motorists with dashcam, who were in the area at the time, to check for footage that may assist our investigation.’

Anybody with information is urged to contact Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 25-0548.

You can also contact Crimestoppers in Kent anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or by filling in the online report form available on their website.