Eleven people arrested at scene of protest on M25

Kent Police officers have arrested 11 people at the scene of a protest at Junction 3 of the M25.

The incident on the Swanley Interchange roundabout began at around 7.30am on Wednesday 29 September 2021, with those in attendance having glued their hands to the road surface.

Officers attended and within an hour had arrested those present on suspicion of obstructing the highway, conspiracy to commit public nuisance and criminal damage.

The roundabout remained closed until around 8.50am to enable National Highways to make the road surface safe.