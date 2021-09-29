BREAKING KENT M25 SWANLEY

Two separate protests have resulted in Kent Police officers arresting 27 people

22 mins ago
1 Min Read
Screenshot at

11 protesters were arrested at Junction 3 of the M25 at around 7.30am on Wednesday, 29 September 2021. It is reported they had glued themselves to the road surface and they were arrested on suspicion of obstructing the highway and conspiracy to commit criminal damage.

Later, at 12.54pm, officers were alerted to a protest at the Swanley roundabout, M25, it was reported individuals had glued themselves to the road.

Officers arrived on the scene within three minutes of the report and arrested 16 people on suspicion of obstructing the highway and conspiracy to commit criminal damage.

All 27 people are currently in police custody.