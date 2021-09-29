Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information after two brothers were knocked unconscious during an assault in Barnet

At 11pm on Friday, 2 July, the brothers – aged 18 and 24 – were approached by a group of males on Sheaveshill Parade, NW9. After a brief altercation, the suspects attacked the victims.

They were knocked to the ground and repeatedly kicked until they were unconscious. They both attended hospital the following day; the older brother was treated over several days for a broken jaw.

Detectives from the North West Command Unit launched an investigation after the assault was reported to police.

Despite extensive enquiries, including a search of local CCTV footage, they have been unable to identify any suspects.

Detective Constable Colin Chandler, said: “This was a violent attack on two brothers which left them lying on the pavement. The callousness of those involved is truly shocking.

“The area where this attack took place would have been busy at that time of a Friday night. I would ask anyone with information to come forward and speak with us.”

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 1242/29Sep