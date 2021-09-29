Katie Price has pleaded guilty to drink-driving, driving while disqualified, and driving without insurance after a crash near her home in Sussex.

The former glamour model has appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court today following Tuesday morning’s collision on the B2135 near Partridge Green.

Price, 43, had been charged with driving while unfit to drive through drink, using a motor vehicle on a public place without third party insurance, and driving while disqualified.

Prosecutor Debbie Jones said a swab tested positive for cocaine. A charge of drug-driving was dropped by prosecutors in light of her guilty drink-driving plea.

Joe Harrington, defending, added: ‘She has had a lot of personal problems recently.

‘Currently she is in the process of bankruptcy proceedings, so her house may be repossessed. So, quite a lot going on in this lady’s life, a really difficult period.’

Mr Harrington added that the driving was a ‘one-off’ incident. He said Price had been at home and feeling lonely and decided to go to see a friend.

She will be sentenced on 15th December, to allow her to attend rehab and speak with probation services. She is banned from driving.