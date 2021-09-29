Teenager arrested after man died in Petrol forecourt in Durham

Police have launched an investigation after a man died following a serious assault in Annfield Plain.

Officers were called to a garage on Morrison Road at 2.40am on Sunday following reports that a 40-year-old man had been assaulted.

The victim, local man Thomas Mallaby, was taken to Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary for emergency treatment but he sadly died as a result of his injuries yesterday afternoon (September 28). His wife and family are currently being supported by specialist officers.

A 15-year-old male was arrested on Monday in connection with the incident. He has been interviewed by officers from Durham Constabulary’s Major Crime Team and released on bail while further enquiries are carried out.

Detective Superintendent Dave Ashton, who is leading the investigation, said: “This was a truly tragic incident, and my thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr Mallaby following their devastating loss.

“We are working to establish exactly what happened, but I would like to reassure the community that we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident.

“Although the incident happened on the forecourt of a fuel station, I am keen to stress that it was not connected in any way to the current issues of fuel shortages.”