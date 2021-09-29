Police called after Harlesden Stabbing

Officers remain at the scene of a stabbing that has taken place on the High Street near to the junction with Tavistock Road in Harlesden we can reveal.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene on Wednesday evening. First Aid equipment can be seen within the crime scene that has been established.



Local buses services the area have been put in divert and are likely to remain for sometime .

The condition of those involved is not currently known either.

The Met police have been approached for comment

More to follow.