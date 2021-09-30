A Havant pervert has walked free from court after sexually assaulting a sleeping teenage girl – despite the Judge labelling his actions “appalling and shocking”

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was sexually assaulted following a house party by Havant man Daniel Martin Cake, after he went into a bedroom where she was asleep next to her boyfriend.

Portsmouth Crown Court heard how intoxicated opportunist Cake, an electrician of Blendworth Crescent, Havant, was then kicked off the bed by the terrified girl when she awoke, waking her boyfriend.

The disturbance esculated quickly, alerting the household, resulting in Cake, 42, being punched in the face by a man before he was thrown out.

Police were called, resulting in Cake, who the court heard was a father himself and in a “healthy relationship” at the time, being arrested.

After his arrest, Cake told police he had no recollection of the incident due to consuming a dozen beers, smoking cannabis and “possibly” taking cocaine.

A victim impact statement read out to court, said the incident left the victim feeling anxious, paranoid and dirty, as well as having to undergo a police medical examination.

Jason Halsey, defending, called the incident “shocking, humiliating and embarrassing” before adding, “It is inexplicable. He is a man of good character with no previous at 42 years.”

Cake admitted a single count of sexual assault on a female aged 16 or over.

Despite Judge Timothy Mousley QC described the act – which carries a maximum 10-year prison tariff – as “appalling and shocking” he concluded there was a “realistic prospect of rehabilitation”.

Judge Moudley handed Cake a sentence of 16 months jail, suspended for two years.

He was also told to complete 35 rehabilitation days and was handed a 10-year restraining order and Sexual Harm Prevention Order. He was also ordered to sign the Sex Offenders’ Register for 10 years.