Insulate Britain glue hands to the tarmac on M25
You may also like
Coastguard Rescue Helicopter scrambled to Life saving Mission On the Island of Guernsey
A Costguard search and Rescue Helicopter has this evening carried out a life saving medical evacuation from the Island of Guernsey. The twin engine helicopter...
Police close part of the M3 motorway following collision
The M3 westbound is closed between Junction 4 near Frimley and Junction 4A, due to a collision involving an overturned vehicle. Emergency Services, including...
Appeal for witnesses following Reading Attack
Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after a man suffered a broken hip in an assault in Reading. At approximately 7pm on Thursday 15 October, the...
Costguard Rescue Helicopter called to Isle of Wight
The coastguard search and rescue helicopter Rescue 175 has been called Tonge Isle of Wight this afternoon. The helicopter was mobilised from its base just...
Attempted Dog theft by Dog Knapper in Wiltshire
Police in Wiltshire are appealing for information in relation to reports that a group of men are travelling around the eastern part of Wiltshire attempting to...
First Pictures from the scene of two attempted murders in Tilehurst near Reading
Officers from Thames Valley Police are currently on the scene of a double stabbing incident in Lucey Close, Tilehurst, which is currently being treated as an...
Disabled Man Attacked and robbed in City cente Park in Southampton
Police are appealing for information about a robbery that took place in Palmerston Park, Southampton, on Thursday, August 4. The 54-year-old male victim, who...
Fire Crews Called to Tackle Blaze at Heston Industrial Mall in Hounslow
Six fire appliances two Aerial ladders platform and two Fire Rescue units have all been mobilsed to a large fire that has broken out in unit on the Heston...
Military veterans of every generation will soon benefit from cut-price rail travel, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced today (14 October 2020), as he...
A nine-year-old girl is currently missing from Catford Lewisham. Officers are currently in the area trying to trace her. She left her home address at around...
Burglars who posed as police officers in order to gain access to a property near Westerham have been given jail sentences totalling more than 12 years
Burglars who posed as police officers in order to gain access to a property near Westerham have been given jail sentences totalling more than 12 years...
Five arrested in connection with Sasha Johnson shooting
Detectives investigating the shooting of Sasha Johnson in Peckham have made five arrests. At around 15:50hrs on Tuesday, 25 May, officers from the Violence...
Lee from Plumstead has now been missing for three days
Can people please keep a look out for Lee, he went missing sat 29th August from Grove Park in Plumstead. He is Schizophrenic but not a danger to anyone only...
Regional organised crime unit nets jailed sentences of almost 500 years in 2019
The regional police unit which tackles serious and organised crime across the east has helped secure jail sentences of almost 500 years in 2019. The regional...
UPDATED:Anti terror Police launch probe after Sunderland fan issues sick and vile terror threat
Anti terror police have launched a probe after a warped Sunderland fan tweeted a sick threat to harm Portsmouth fans ahead of the game due to be held at...
Breaking: Woman Successfully Talked Down from Railway Bridge in Winchester
After a four hour stand off with a distress woman with a woman sat on a parapet of a railway bridge in the middle of Winchester city centre Police have...
CCTV images have been issued by officers investigating a reported theft at a Maidstone school
At around 1pm on Friday 30 April 2021, it is alleged a mountain bike was stolen from the grounds of a school in Oakwood Park. Officers are now able to issue...
A hospital was placed in lockdown as police dealt with three “serious” incidents
Ambulances were diverted during the three-hour lockdown of University Hospital Crosshouse in Kilmarnock, which was lifted shortly before 11pm in Thursday...
Police have released a CCTV image of a man who might have important information on an assault in Gravesend
Officers in Kent have released a CCTV image of a man who might have important information on an assault in Gravesend. The incident took place in Queen Street...
A teenager has been arrested after a child was thrown from height in Southwark
A teenager has been arrested after a child was thrown from height in Southwark. Police were called at around 2.20pm on Sunday, 4 August, to reports of a young...
The half-sibling of a man killed as he celebrated his 30th birthday has been given a hospital order for his manslaughter
Dwight Junior Freeman, 19 of Tyers Street, SE11 was sentenced at the Old Bailey on Monday, 9 August. At the same court on Friday, 9 July, he pleaded guilty to...
Appeal after woman goes missing from Gillingham area
Officers have launched an appeal to help locate a woman who has been reported missing from Gillingham. Sarah Bevan who is 47-years-old, was last seen at 4pm on...
A mini-cab driver has been sentenced after causing the death of a moped delivery driver in Westminster. Rakin Ahmed, 23 of Trinity Close, E11 was found guilty...
Family rescued from Great Stour River by fire crews
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to the Great Stour River near Canterbury to reports three children and two male adults had fallen from a canoe and were...