BREAKING DARTFORD ESSEX KENT M25 THURROCK

Insulate Britain glue hands to the tarmac on M25

2 hours ago
1 Min Read
Screenshot at
 
Insulate Britain protesters have once again blocked the flow of traffic on the M25 this morning (30 September) by glueing their hands to the tarmac.
Essex police said: “All lanes of the M25 at Thurrock are open. Nine people have been arrested.”
“After we attended the scene we were able to quickly re-open lane two to try to keep traffic moving.”
“Thank you for your patience and understanding.”
This is now the eighth day of action by the group on the motorway in the last three weeks.