A man has been jailed for 25 years for non-recent sex offences involving young boys whom he encountered through his work as a caretaker and Scout leader

Victor Jacob, 76of Balmoral Crescent, Macclesfield, was sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court on Friday, 24 September after being found guilty following a five-week trial of 36 offences in total. These included multiple counts of Indecent assault on boys under 16 years, causing a child to engage in sexual activity, engaging in sexual activity with a child and indecency with a child.

Jacob was also given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

The court heard that Jacob abused five different boys at different times between October 1979 and May 2007.

Jacob was the caretaker and groundsman at the school the five victims attended in Bromley, and he also came into contact with them through his work as a Scout leader.

The circumstances each time were similar; the boys were all aged 11 and upwards, and due to different circumstances in their lives, they were groomed by Jacob to gain their trust before he then sexually abused them. The offences took place at multiple locations.

In 2017 three men came forward to police independently of each other and alleged that they had been abused as boys by Jacob.

An investigation was launched by detectives at the South East Public Protection Team, who identified a further two victims.

Jacob was interviewed under caution in February 2018 and charged by postal requisition in October 2019.

Detective Constable Mark Tarrant of the South East Public Protection Team said: “Jacob’s conviction and sentence is a prime example that no matter the passage of time, the Metropolitan Police Service will seek to investigate and punish those who abuse vulnerable people.