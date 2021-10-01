Police are trying to locate wanted man Zackery Bell
Police have appealed to anyone in the area of the play park Shipley Road in Twyford
Officers are asking anyone who was using the play between 6am and 9 am on Monday to contact them. Police are appealing for information in relation to a concern...
Man rescued after getting stuck in the Mud in Christchurch
A man has been rescued after getting stuck in the mud near Chewton in Dorset this afternoon(Monday 15 February) The coastguard was alerted by the man’s...
Vital ferry routes between Great Britain and Northern Ireland have been safeguarded
Vital ferry routes between Great Britain and Northern Ireland have been safeguarded, thanks to a multi-million-pound government scheme to help ensure critical...
Car ploughs through Fareham shop front
A car has ploughed through the front of a shop in Fareham. Emergency services were called to at Highlands Road in Fareham this morning (March 5) after a silver...
Fareham Murder Victim named by Police as Michael Deary
Can you help us to build a complete picture of the last few days of Michael Deary’s life? Officers from Hampshire Constabulary have launched a murder...
Appeal after Swanley burglar armed with knife challenged by neighbours CCTV images have been issued of a man police would like to speak to in connection with a...
Distraction Burglar jailed in Swindon
A man has today been sentenced to 5 years and 4 months imprisonment after pleading guilty to four counts of distraction burglary and criminal damage. Michael...
Stolen Puppy found by Portsmouth Cops
GOOD NEWS! Stolen Pup Comes Home! We are pleased to report Barney, who was reported on Friday had been stolen, has been recovered by the police and returned...
Two men have been charged with conspiracy to murder Billy McCullagh
Kareem Lashani-Ewing – 19 of Westview Close, NW10 andLeeban Farah – 24 of Henderson Close, NW10 have both been charged with conspiracy to murder. Both will...
Isle of Wight Zoo refuse to release lifesaving AED to help save dying woman on beach
With a sad outcome following an emergency call to Yaverland beach on the Isle of Wight on Sunday shocking information has surfaced with calls for Hampshire...
A 17-year-old male has been found guilty of murdering a man at his home in Greenwich. The teenager from Plumstead was found guilty of the murder of 18-year-old...
Criminals are using the COVID-19 vaccine as way to target the public by tricking them to hand over cash or financial details
Criminals are using the COVID-19 vaccine as way to target the public by tricking them to hand over cash or financial details. They are sending convincing...
Two men jailed in connection with the murder of Christopher Hewett in Stevenage
Thirty-one year old Christopher (pictured left), from Stevenage, died in hospital on the evening of 12 February 2021. He had been attacked in Meadow Way...
Fire Fighters tackle Blaze in West Wight Area of the Isle of Wight
Firefighters where called to tackle a large fire in Totland in the West Wight of the isle of Wight on Tuesday evening. Two Fire appliances and Water Carrier...
They have 6 fire engines and 30 firefighters dealing with the incident
Fire crews in the west midlands are currently dealing with a fire at the rear of a property on Alum Rock Road. They have 6 fire engines and 30 firefighters...
Major search involving Police Helicopter and Search Volunteers in the sleepy Kent Village for missing person
A sleepy Kent village on the outskirts of Canterbury is at the centre of a major search operation involving a Police helicopter and approx 50 search volunteers...
Can you help us find vulnerable missing man Ian Gaunt, from Tadworth?
Police need your help to find Ian as we are very concerned for his welfare. He was last seen at around 3.30pm today, and officers, along with volunteers from...
M26 closed in both directions following police incident
Kent Police was called at 1.49pm on Thursday 25 April regarding a collision involving two cars on the eastbound carriageway of the M26 between junctions 1 and...
Dover tap has been brought in due high freight volumes
The Dover Traffic Access Protocol (TAP) scheme on the A20 at Aycliffe has been implemented due to heavy freight volumes. This is to prevent Portbound traffic...
Police investigating the murder of a man in Battersea have charged a second person with murder Jaden Richards, 19, of Strasburg Road, Wandsworth, was charged...
A physical altercation involving around 10-15 people took place in Banbury
Officers from Thames Valley Police appealing for witnesses to an altercation in Chalker Way, Banbury along with an incident of criminal damage. On Saturday...
Blackman with a bottle attacks man In Portsmouth
An investigation has been launched after a man was seen attacking a man with a bottle on Saturday in Portsmouth. Did you witness the assault in Cross St...
UPDATEDEmergency services called to Enfield after reports of an Explosion
Police and Fire crews have been called to investigate after a number of resident have reported hearing an explosion in Enfield this evening. Emergency services...
The investigation by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command into a serious assault at HMP Whitemoor continues
The investigation by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command into a serious assault at HMP Whitemoor continues. At approximately 9.10am on 9 January, two...