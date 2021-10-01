Police are trying to locate wanted man Zackery Bell

Can you help or do you know his whereabouts?

The 27-year-old is wanted in connection with a sexual assault in Waterlooville on 6 December last year.

Officers believe Zackery is in Warwickshire, and he also has links to Sussex.

Officers have carried out extensive enquiries to locate him and are now asking the public for assistance.

If you have seen him, or know where he is, do not approach him but contact police on 101, quoting 44200471788.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.