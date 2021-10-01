Police in Surrey are appealing for help to find a 55-year-old woman who has gone missing from her home in Shepperton

The missing woman went missingg overnight yesterday (29 September).

Tracey is described as being white, 5’5” tall, of stocky build with long light brown hair.

Her family are unsure as to what she is wearing as she left the family home in the early hours of the morning in her blue Fiat Panda, registration number LC04 F0A. Her car was last seen in the Winchester area.

Police are out searching for Tracey but would appeal to anyone who has seen her or who has any other information, to come forward straight away.

If you have any information which could help, please direct message Surrey police or report online using webchat or web form on the website, quoting crime reference number PR/45210102731.