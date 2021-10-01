Police in Surrey are appealing for help to find a 55-year-old woman who has gone missing from her home in Shepperton
Boy charged in connection to stabbing at West Ham Underground station
A 17-year-old boy has appeared at court (8 September) charged in connection to an incident at West Ham Underground station. He appeared at Stratford...
Ambulance crews and firefighters will now be able to reach emergency situations in the Severn Tunnel much faster as a new, dedicated road-to-rail vehicle has been developed and funded by Network Rai
The multi-agency vehicle was handed over to the emergency services yesterday (12 Nov) and will now be housed at Maindee fire station, Newport. The 7.25...
Trolls spread rumours after family left homesless in Bembridge
Trolls have taken to facebook and other social media platforms claiming that Chris Reed and his family have no insurance on their home after it was struck by...
Detectives investigating an assault in Arnos Grove, Enfield, which has left a man in a critical condition are appealing for witnesses to come forward
Detectives investigating an assault in Arnos Grove, Enfield, which has left a man in a critical condition are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Police...
Fire crews called to Kitchen blaze in South East London with Persons reported
A large number of firefighters and officers from the London Fire Brigade have been called to kitchen alight in a flat in the early hours of Sunday morning...
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a crash involving two cars in Bell Road, Sittingbourne
Two fire engines attended and crews used hydraulic cutting equipment to remove a door from one of the vehicles and safely release the driver. No other...
Beach hut owners on council land are facing price rises of hundreds of pounds in their annual rents – but attractive new lease benefits are on offer to lessen...
Officers searching for a missing man from Greenhithe have located a body
Officers searching for a missing man from Greenhithe have located a body. Kent Police was called to Ingress Park in Greenhithe at 9.22am on Thursday 23...
50 year old man arrested over Tooting killing
Detectives investigating the murder of a 50-year-old man in Tooting have made an arrest. A 47-year-old man was arrested on Friday, 4 May on suspicion of murder...
Cordons lifted from Birling Gap and Cow Gap in Eastbourne after all clear given
Following checks by explosive ordnance disposal experts called to examine several potentially dangerous munitions found on beaches between Birling Gap and Cow...
Dangerous Tree Road Closure causes Traffic Chaos in Southampton
A major road had to be closed in Southampton after an inspection of a tree found it about fall down. A concerned resident made the urgent call to the...
Appeal to find missing Kayleigh Pike
A family has issued an appeal for missing Kayleigh Pike The mum of two went out babysit on Saturday night and hasn’t returned home since. Nobody has...
Man jailed after gun is found in Kent gym
A gym customer caught with a gun and bullets inside his locker has been jailed for six years and three months. Freddie Bell, 22, of Patterdale Road, Dartford...
Have you seen missing Benjamin Miles-Worsfold?
The 34-year-old was last seen at around 6pm today, 4 August, on Brintons Terrace in Southampton. He is believed to still be in the Southampton area. Benjamin...
Major Manhunt after Van driver Makes off after hitting bus in Southampton
A van was seen driving dangerously moments before it smashed head-on into a bus has spakred a major man hunt after the driver made off from the scene. The...
A man has been jailed for nine years for sexually abusing a boy over the course of nearly a decade
Joe Lloyd, now 29, assaulted the boy on several occasions between 2004 and 2012. Over the course of that eight-year period he subjected the boy to sexual...
A person who is believed to live in Southend has tested positive for Coronavirus
A person who is believed to live in Southend has tested positive for Coronavirus. The man has a child at Belfairs Academy, although the child has not tested...
Arsonist pleads guilty to fire starting charges at Heaven’s kitchen
A man has pleaded guilty to eight charges following a fire at Heaven’s Kitchen restaurant in Farnham in the early hours of Sunday morning (March 10). Police...
More than 7,000 people have been given the wrong dates for self-isolation by Test and Trace, raising further questions about the competence of the troubled service.
An error in the software used by Test and Trace meant that the contact-tracing service gave contacts of people who had tested positive for coronavirus the...
Acid Attack First Aid: What you need to do immediately to help victims
Act as quickly as possible to minimise damage to the eyes, skin and surrounding tissues If you are the victim of an acid attack, or witness one taking place...
Man stabbed to death on his doorstep in front of his family over designer Jacket in Walthamstow
Police were called at approximately 5.20pm on Wednesday, 17 March to reports of a stabbing on Lea Bridge Road, near the junction with Grove Road, Walthamstow...
Two suspected members of a criminal network involved in the smuggling of Vietnamese migrants into the UK have been arrested
The pair, a 30-year-old Vietnamese national and a 50-year-old British national, were detained yesterday (8 October) after the car they were travelling in was...
A man has been charged in connection with a stabbing in Crawley
A man has been charged in connection with a stabbing in Crawley. Police were called to a property in Oatlands shortly after 6.30pm on Friday (August 28). The...
Police are appealing for information after two people were injured at a pub in #Braintree
Police are appealing for information after two people were injured at a pub in #Braintree today, Saturday 11 July. Officers received reports at around 12.30am...