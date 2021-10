Frank Samuel, 54 of Beacon Road, Hither Green, SE13 has been charged with the murder of Arthur Samuel, who was aged 81.

He is due to appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 30 September.

Officers were called at 9.45am on Tuesday, 28 September to Burford Road, SE6 and found Arthur Samuel with stab wounds.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, he died at the scene.