Kent teenager has been remanded in custody after Upminster stabbing attack

A male has been charged following a stabbing in Upminster.



The 17-year-old male from Chatham, Kent appeared in custody at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 29 September charged with section 18 GBH with intent and possession of an offensive weapon. He was remanded in custody

This follows an incident in Marlborough Gardens, Upminster on Friday, 24 September where a 15-year-old male suffered stab injuries.

He has been taken to the hospital for treatment; his condition is now serious but stable.