Officers are appealing for information from the public to help locate a wanted man from Bridport

Officers want to speak to Reece Wilson, aged 22, in connection with a total of 12 offences, including a break-in to a kiosk in West Bay between Saturday 18 September and Sunday 19 September 2021 and a commercial burglary in Bridport between Friday 17 September and Saturday 18 September 2021.

He is described as white, around six feet one inch tall and of slim build with short brown hair.

Inspector Matt Chutter, of Dorset Police, said: “We have been carrying out a number of enquiries to locate Reece Wilson, but these have so far been unsuccessful.

“I am appealing to any members of the public with any information or knowledge as to his whereabouts to please contact us.

“While we do not have any information to suggest Wilson presents a risk to the general public, anyone who sees him is urged not to approach him but instead dial 999 immediately.”