Motorists are urged to only buy fuel when they need it

The government message remains that there is not a shortage of fuel,” says George O’Reilly, on behalf of the Sussex Resilience Forum.

The Sussex Resilience Forum, made up of partner agencies across Sussex, is meeting regularly to assess any impact and provide support and consistency in its response.

George O’Reilly, Group Manager for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “The important thing is to buy fuel as normal. We understand the challenges and are working together to provide support. By the community playing their part and buying fuel as normal this will help allow the supply chain to catch up.”