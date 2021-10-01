Motorists are urged to only buy fuel when they need it
Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Colchester have made a third arrest
A 19-year-old man from Colchester was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder today, Sunday 13 December. He remains in custody where he is being...
Investigation launched after Man treated by air ambulance following broad daylight attack in Edgware
A man has been rushed to hospital by air ambulance after he was attacked in Edgware on Sunday afternoon. An air ambulance was seen taking off from close to...
Remain alert to the terrorist threat
Police across UK are reminding businesses and the public that they must be alert to more than just the threat of Covid-19 this summer, as the easing of...
Buddha statue stolen from India 57 years ago to be returned
A 12th century Buddha statue stolen from India 57 years ago is to be returned to the Indian High Commissioner by the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS)...
Four Flats evacuated after Serious Fire in Gravesend
Kent Fire and Rescue Service have been called to a serious flat fire in Parrock Street, Gravesend. Three fire engines attended just after 7pm on Sunday (May...
Police are investigating whether eight burglaries in Portsmouth and Fareham are linked. Between Thursday 12 July and Wednesday 18 July, seven houses were...
Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
Police called at 11.10am on Thursday to Drayton Gardens in West Drayton following concerns for the welfare of a woman – officers attended and the woman...
Young woman attacked and stabbed in broad-daylight
A young woman stabbed in Southall was attacked in the middle of the day, police have said. Officers were called to Dudley Road, not far from Southall station...
Appeal after purse stolen in Sheffield
The purse was stolen on Monday. This person used the card at a petrol station in Gleadless Townend at 4.45am and then at spar on Birley Moor Road at 5.25 am...
Department for Transport granted a special exemption for the first-ever UK skytyping display to honour the 75th anniversary of VE Day
The Department for Transport granted a special exemption for the first-ever UK skytyping display to honour the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day...
Two officers dismissed without notice after being found guilty of gross misconduct
On Thursday 25 March 2021, two police constables were dismissed without notice from Devon and Cornwall Police, after members of the misconduct panel found...
Drugs dealers found with drugs haul worth £30k near Chatham face charges
Four men have been charged after two cars car containing cannabis with an estimated street value of £31,500 was stopped on the M2 near Gillingham. The vehicles...
Body of footballer brought ashore in Portland
The body brought to Portland Port today, Thursday 7 February 2019, has been formally identified by HM Coroner for Dorset as that of professional footballer...
Police appeal after Road Rage attack in Basingstoke
Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward about a road rage incident that took place on the Basingstoke Ring Road. A 64-year-old woman was driving...
Quick Thinking Staff Praised by Fire Boss after Fire Breaks out at Wootton Chip Shop
Duty Manager Graham Orchard from Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service have praised quick thinking staff after a fire broke out at a popular Island Chip shop...
Ramsgate robber held syringe to elderly victim’s neck
A syringe was held to the neck of a disabled woman in her 90s during a robbery at her home in Ramsgate. The victim was told her cats would also be harmed...
Officers investigating a reported sexual assault in Canterbury have released an image of a man who may be able to assist enquiries
Officers investigating a reported sexual assault in Canterbury have released an image of a man who may be able to assist enquiries. A man reportedly...
Serial shoplifter charged by Kent police with stealing from Dartford shop 114 times
A theft charge has been authorised against a woman following a report a shop in Dartford was targeted 114 times. Roopmala Appavoo is alleged to have stolen...
Three arrested after Whiteley robbery
Three boys have been arrested after a mobile phone was stolen in a robbery in Whiteley yesterday (Sunday 27 June). The incident happened on Rookery Avenue near...
Police in Sussex are seeking the lawful owners of a number of suspected stolen dogs
Officers seized 10 dogs during a search warrant at a site in Surrey on Tuesday 16 March. An investigation is currently underway by detectives at Crawley CID...
Three Men arrested for Modern Day Slavery Offences in Portsmouth, Southampton and Basingstoke
Police have made three arrests as part of modern day slavery operation in Hampshire this week. Officers have been working with partner agencies to visit...
Teenager dragged into bushes beaten and raped in Bromley
Detectives investigating the rape of a woman who was attacked by a stranger in Bromley have released an image of a man they would like to speak to. Police were...
Police charge second Man charged over Waltham Forest murder
Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of Abdi Khadar Adan in Waltham Forest on Sunday, 22 August have charged a second man in connection with the murder...
Cowes Lifeboat called to motorboat with no fuel
A 12m motor yacht found herself with no fuel off Egypt Point. She dropped her anchor and paid out all her 45m of chain but appeared to be dragging. A PAN PAN...