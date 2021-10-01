Texaco petrol station at Galleys Corner in Essex thrown into Police lock following serious incident in the early hours

Essex Police remain at the scene of what they are describing as a serious incident at the Texaco petrol station at Galleys Corner on the A120 in Braintree.

Emergency services are also in attendance at this ongoing incident on Friday morning and officers are appealing for urgent information.

They have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed anything or motorists with dashcam footage of the incident to get in touch and contact 101.

Essex Police tweeted at 2.35am: “We are on scene with a serious incident at the Texaco, Galleys Corner in #Braintree. If you saw anything then please call us on 101 / live chat quoting reference 74 – 01/10/2021.”