UPDATED:Texaco petrol station at Galleys Corner in Essex thrown into Police lock after pair attempt to carry out a robbery

Essex Police remain at the scene of what they are describing as a serious incident at the Texaco petrol station at Galleys Corner on the A120 in Braintree.

Emergency services are also in attendance at this ongoing incident on Friday morning and officers are appealing for urgent information.

They have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed anything or motorists with dashcam footage of the incident to get in touch and contact 101.

Essex Police tweeted at 2.35am: “We are on scene with a serious incident at the Texaco, Galleys Corner in #Braintree. If you saw anything then please call us on 101 / live chat quoting reference 74 – 01/10/2021.”

A spokesman for Essex Police have released an update on the incident that took place in the early hours: We were called at around 1:22am today (Friday 1 October) to the Texaco garage at Galleys Corner roundabout on the A120 following reports of a robbery. Officers arrived on scene and quickly made two arrests.

A 36-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of robbery and a 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary. Both remain in custody.

No-one was injured during the incident. Anyone with information should submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the ‘Live Chat’ button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm. You can also call us on 101 quoting crime reference 42/214123/21.