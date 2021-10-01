A house in #Dartford has been closed down following reports of anti-social behaviour and drug use

Officers from Dartford’s Community Safety Unit applied for the closure order following repeated calls to the house in Hill View.

Local police officers successfully applied for the closure order under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Friday 24 September 2021.

The order, which was supported by Dartford Borough Council, prohibits anyone except council employees or contractors from entering the premises until Thursday 23 December.

Anyone who enters the premises in breach of the order could be liable for a fine or a prison sentence.

Inspector Paul Diddams, of the Dartford Community Safety Unit, said: ‘Anti-social behaviour can be caused by just one person but can blight the lives of so many within a small community and we do not underestimate the impact this can have on people lives.

‘We are committed to working with partner agencies to ensure all available resources and powers are used when it comes to tackling anti-social behaviour so we help to keep Dartford and the surrounding area a safe place to work, live and visit.

‘My officers will continue working in communities where anti-social behaviour concerns have been raised to ensure we take action against offenders.’

Dartford Council Leader Jeremy Kite said: ‘The tenants of this property were causing an unacceptable level of nuisance to neighbours with repeated anti-social behaviour going on inside.

‘No resident should have to put up with this sort of behaviour on their doorstep and we have acted swiftly to end the anti-social behaviour emanating from the property.

‘We’re proud that our close relationship with Kent Police enabled us to get this closure order in place quickly, to restore some peace and quiet to people’s lives.

‘I hope this acts as a deterrent to any other residents who wish to act so selfishly in the future, as we will take strong action in such circumstances.’