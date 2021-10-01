An investigation into a £5m drugs trafficking network has led to ten people being arrested

Officers from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate carried out five search warrants at various addresses in Maidstone and Dover on Wednesday 29 September 2021.

In connection with the investigation, six people were arrested along with four serving prisoners in HMP Elmley and HMP Rochester.

At one of the addresses, PD Clay assisted with the search and discovered approximately £20,000 behind some blankets in a wardrobe. A number of high value watches were also seized at the premises.

Following enquiries Aaron Elcombe, aged 44, of St Francis Close, Penenden Heath and Gray Elcombe, aged 52, of Norwood Road, Cambridgeshire, were both charged with one count each of being concerned in the supply of class A and class B drugs. Gray Elcombe was also charged with one count of money laundering.

They are both due to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Friday 1 October 2021.

A 47-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man, both from Maidstone, and a 51-year-old man from Dover were also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis.

They were released pending further investigation along with a 56-year-old man from Maidstone who had been arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

Four serving prisoners aged 31, 36, 43 and 52 were arrested on suspicion of offering to supply cocaine. They remain in prison while the investigation continues.