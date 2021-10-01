Henry Thomas Henderson has been arrested and charged following a 5-year international manhunt

The 56-year-old from The Rogers in Shanklin was detained under a European Arrest Warrant after returning to the UK from overseas.

Henderson has now been charged with kidnap and wounding with intent in relation to an assault that took place on Newport Street in Ryde on Tuesday 22nd November 2016.

The now-detained Scot has also been charged with 8 further offences relating to a drugs supply investigation. These are 4 counts of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply, 2 counts of possession of a Class B drug with intent to supply and 2 counts of possession of a Class C drug with intent to supply.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Isle of Wight Magistrates’ Court today (Friday).

In 2018, the charity Crimestoppers issued a £2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Henry Henderson. It was believed he had travelled to Wilmslow in Cheshire in 2017 before then fleeing overseas.