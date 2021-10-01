The victim, aged in his 40s, was taken to a local hospital for treatment where his condition was described as critical.
A man is fighting for his life in hospital after being stabbed repeatedly in Southall
During the week of action four county line and serious violence drug related networks have been disrupted.
Hampshire Constabulary coordinated a week of action last week to tackle county lines drug dealing and the associated exploitation of vulnerable people ‘County...
Isle of Wight Coastguard teams called to large amount of pollution between Cowes and Wootton
Coastguard team from Ventnor and Bembridge are currently attending reports of a large amount of pollution between Cowes and Wootton Investigations are underway...
Man who knifed father to death is jailed for life
A man who killed a father meters away from his teenage son on a train in Surrey has been found guilty of murder and jailed for life. Darren Pencille, 36...
Police Probe after Attempted Armed Robbery in Liphook
A major Police operation is ongoing to locate two men after an armed robbery at Lloyds Bank in Liphook yesterday afternoon (Monday, May 16). Police were called...
A woman from Workington has appeared at Carlisle Crown Court for sixteen fraud offences against an elderly vulnerable lady she cared for.
A woman from Workington has appeared at Carlisle Crown Court for sixteen fraud offences against an elderly vulnerable lady she cared for. Paula Crickett, 49...
Coastguard rescue helicopter called to the Isle of Wight hospitial
The Lee on the Solent based Coastguard search and rescue helicopter has been called to the Isle of Wight in the early hours of Wednesday morning to carry out a...
The A272 near Langrish will be closed for several hours whilst emergency vehicles are at the scene of the #Langrish Fire
The A272 near Langrish will be closed for several hours whilst emergency vehicles are at the scene of the #Langrish Fire. Over 75 firefighters are in...
Moped rider left in critical condition following collision in Edgware
Detectives investigating a collision in Edgware which has left a moped rider in a critical condition are appealing for information and witnesses. Police were...
Appeal to locate missing man from Dartford
Information is sought to help locate a man who has been reported missing from Dartford. Simon Dunn is last known to have been in the Watling Street area...
Woman left critical following Ruislip collision
Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision in Ruislip. They are also urgently trying to trace the family of the female pedestrian who...
Teenager stabbed in Windsor
Thames Valley Police is appealing for information after a boy was stabbed in Windsor. The victim, a 16-year-old boy, was assaulted in two locations, Alexandra...
Knifeman arrested in London’s Oxford Street by Police
A ‘knifeman’ has been arrested in London’s Oxford Street in front of horrified shoppers. Metropolitan Police officers were called at 2.32pm...
Three men arrested following the theft of a cashpoint machine from the Co-op in Liphook, have been charged with conspiracy to burgle. The three are: Joseph...
A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Haringey
Police were called to Jarrow Road, N17 at 7.21pm on Wednesday, 17 February after concerns were raised about an injured man who was unresponsive inside...
Serious Road traffic Collision closes Road in Chandlers ford
Emergency services are currently dealing with a serious collision on Westfield road and the Bournemouth road junction, Chandlers ford. There is no access on...
Help Police increase understanding of crimes in LGB&T communities during Hampshire Pride weekend
Hampshire Constabulary is asking more members of the public to help the police force increase its understanding of the issues affecting local diverse...
Secret horse meet is leaked over social media
A planned “secret meet” and horse drive is set to take place around midday today with many attending the planed 14 mile drive from Purbrook across...
A man who subjected his former partner to violent abuse has been sentenced to 25 months in prison
Palito Arteaga-Aponte, 46, of Woolborough Road, Crawley, was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on 13 April after he was convicted of seven offences between June...
A prolific drug dealer who orchestrated a cocaine supply network throughout Tonbridge has been jailed
Thomas O’Toole was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment after mobile phone data showed he had been offering the Class A drug to more than 120 users...
11-year ban for Birmingham director after obtaining close to £635,000 worth of government grants to plant forests in England
From January 2013, Pritesh Ladwa (33), from Sutton Coldfield, was the sole director of The Forest Project (TFP) Ltd. Incorporated in June 2010, The Forest...
Action is being taken following reports of anti-social behaviour in a Herne Bay park.
Action is being taken following reports of anti-social behaviour in a Herne Bay park. On Wednesday 15 July 2020 at around 4pm it was alleged that a...
Huge Explosion and Smoke seen over the Solent
A number of people reached following the huge explosion in Southampton, where smoke can be seen across the Solent. Demolition work has been confirmed to be...
Fire crews tackle M27 Motorway car blaze
Fires crews from Fareham are dealing with a car that has been fully engulfed in flames on the M27 Westbound in Hampshire. Police and Highways officers from...
Missing 9 year old girl found safe by Police
Missing 9-year-old girl from Chatham has been found safe and well at Barnfield Park, off Wayfeld Road. She had been missing since about 6pm. A major search was...