The ringleader of a gang of five men who plotted to burgle homes and businesses and blow up cash machines across Hampshire, Dorset and Surrey has today admitted his part in the conspiracy

David Patrick Hughes, 30, of Street End Close, Hook, admitted conspiring to steal, conspiring to burgle and conspiring to cause explosions at Winchester Crown Court today (October 1).

Four other men have also earlier entered guilty pleas for their role in the £1.2million conspiracy.

– Cameron Chivers, 23, of Lydgate Road, Southampton pleaded guilty to conspiracy to cause explosions likely to endanger life, conspiracy to steal and conspiracy to burgle.

– Colin Golding, 25, of Reading Road, Farnborough pleaded guilty to conspiracy to cause explosions likely to endanger life and conspiracy to steal.

– Adam Jones, 30, of Little Abshot Road, Fareham pleaded guilty to conspiracy to cause explosions likely to endanger life, conspiracy to steal conspiracy to burgle and RIPA Act Offences (refusing to reveal a PIN code to a device)

– Jesse Matthews, 19, of Coniston Road, Bordon pleaded guilty to conspiracy to cause explosions likely to endanger life, conspiracy to steal and conspiracy to burgle.

A date for sentencing will be set in due course.