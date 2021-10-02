Armed Forces personnel will begin delivering petrol to garages across the UK from Monday, the government has announced tonight

Almost 200 servicemen and women, 100 of them drivers, will provide “temporary” support to ease pressure on stations.

Ministers have also announced that up to 300 overseas fuel tanker drivers will be able to work in the UK immediately until the end of March.

There have been long queues at petrol stations this week after a shortage of drivers disrupted fuel deliveries.

Ministers – who have maintained there is enough fuel if people buy at their normal rates – say the situation at petrol station forecourts is improving, with more fuel now being delivered than sold.

But they acknowledge some parts of the country are worse affected than others.

The Petrol Retailers Association, which represents nearly 5,500 of the UK’s 8,300 petrol stations, said on Friday there had been little change for its members who are independent fuel retailers.

Its survey of 1,100 sites across the UK found that 26% had neither petrol nor diesel in stock, down slightly from 27% on Thursday.

In addition to the 300 fuel tanker drivers being allowed to work temporarily in the UK, temporary visas are also being offered to 4,700 food haulage drivers who are able to arrive from late October and leave by 28th February 2022.

Visas are being offered to a further 5,500 poultry workers who can come from late October and stay until 31st December.