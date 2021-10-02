Can you help us find David?

Officers from Surrey Police are appealing for help to find 80-year-old David after he was reported missing from his home in Ashford.

David was last seen leaving his home at around 9.25am this morning (1st October). It is believed he boarded a train to London Waterloo, where he arrived at 10.20am.

He may have since boarded a train to Portsmouth and has links to the Fareham area.

David is described as around 6ft tall with grey hair and was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket with beige chinos, a navy cap and carrying a black rucksack. He may appear confused or forgetful.

We are worried about David and want to return him home to his family.

If you have seen him, or have any information which could help, please call 101 quoting P21211541