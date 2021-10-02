A 33 year-old man has been charged by detectives after a woman was threatened with an imitation firearm in Southsea

The 29 year-old victim was threatened on Cottage Grove following a dispute at around 2.15am on Wednesday (29th September).

Officers subsequently carried out a warrant at an address on Cottage Grove, where an imitation firearm and drugs were located, and the 33 year-old man was arrested.

Matthew Timothy Perry of George V Avenue in Worthing, originally from Emsworth, has since been charged with attempting to supply a Class A drug (cocaine), possession of a Class A drug (heroin), and possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He has been remanded to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today (Friday 1st October).