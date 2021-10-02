Firefighters were this morning called to a blaze at the Lasham Gliding Club House in Alton to reports of a fire within the kitchen area

Crews from Alton, Basingstoke, Alresford, Hartley Wintney and Tadley were mobilised to the fire at 5.21am this morning with eight fire engines being sent to assist.

No one was injured during the blaze and a fire investigation into the cause has been launched with the area now cordoned off.

Crews used BA, MJs and HRJs to extinguish the fire.

Lasham Gliding Society has said:

” There was a fire in the Lasham Clubhouse early this morning. No one was in the clubhouse at the time and there was no risk to life otherwise.

The quick response of the Fire Brigade contained the fire. The clubhouse, however, has sustained serious damage and remains an investigation site.

As a consequence, the area including the clubhouse, the bunkhouse and the Brown Elephant have been cordoned off until further notice.

We do intend to maintain regular flying and maintenance operations and will be setting up an alternative office facility. More information will be sent to members shortly.

We’d like to remind members that no one is to enter the cordoned area without specific permission until further notice.”