Appliances from Cosham, Fareham & Southsea were called to a large industrial blaze at 5.28 pm.

Firefighteres have been dealing with a fire on an industrial unit at Castle Trading Estate, Portchester.

Firefighters arrived to see a factory unit ablaze.

Crews used breathing apparatus, Jets Hosereel & PPV Level 3 to clear smoke from the unit.

A full fire investigation is now underway.