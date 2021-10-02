Police investigating the death of a man in Annfield Plain have this evening charged a teenager with murder

The 15-year-old has been remanded in police custody to appear before Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning.

It follows an incident in which a man was seriously assaulted at a garage on Morrison Road at 2.40am on Sunday.

The victim, 40-year-old Thomas Mallaby, was taken to Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary for emergency treatment but he sadly died as a result of his injuries on Tuesday afternoon (September 28). His wife and family are currently being supported by specialist officers.

Detectives have stressed that, although the incident happened on the forecourt of a fuel station, it was not connected in any way to the current issues of fuel shortages.