The 15-year-old has been remanded in police custody to appear before Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning.
It follows an incident in which a man was seriously assaulted at a garage on Morrison Road at 2.40am on Sunday.
The victim, 40-year-old Thomas Mallaby, was taken to Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary for emergency treatment but he sadly died as a result of his injuries on Tuesday afternoon (September 28). His wife and family are currently being supported by specialist officers.
Detectives have stressed that, although the incident happened on the forecourt of a fuel station, it was not connected in any way to the current issues of fuel shortages.
Police investigating the death of a man in Annfield Plain have this evening charged a teenager with murder
The 15-year-old has been remanded in police custody to appear before Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning.
You may also like
The detective leading the search for the gunmen who killed 16-year-old Amaan Shakoor in 2018 has urged his associates to break the wall of silence surrounding his death
The detective leading the search for the gunmen who killed 16-year-old Amaan Shakoor in 2018 has urged his associates to break the wall of silence surrounding...
Burglary arrests after stolen items recovered in Sittingbourne
Two suspected burglars have been arrested shortly after a break-in was reported in Sittingbourne. At around 1.30am on Tuesday 18 June 2019 Kent Police was...
Investigation update following rape in Southampton
Detectives investigating the rape of a man in his 50’s in Southampton last month have arrested a man. An investigation was launched after the man reported he...
Road Traffic Collision on M27 near Fareham
Police and Ambulance crews have been called to an incident on the M27 near Fareham this morning. The incident has been moved on to the hard shoulder but ...
Manhunt after two police officers mowed down by 4×4 in Camden
Detectives are appealing for information after two officers were intentionally struck by a car in Camden. At around 2.30am on Sunday, 29 December, officers...
West Midlands Fire and Rescue Deployed to Flooded Carehome in York
Currently Five Specialist Team have been deployed and are standing by in the City of York. Two Technical Rescue Specialists are on rapid deployment. After...
Brian Daniels, 74, has been jailed for 18 years after being convicted of a string of attacks on four young girls
‘It’s never too late to tell your story’ That’s the message from Northumbria Police after a predatory paedophile was told he’ll likely die behind bars...
Police officer recovering after being stabbed in West London
A serving met police officer was stabbed in West London on Tuesday evening we can reveal. Details of the full offence are still under investigation. ...
UPDATED: Police launch investigation after Man is killed in fatal incident in Balham
A man has died following an incident in Balham after he was shot in the back of the head with a shotgun. Armed police officers were called just before...
Fifty Eight arrests made as part of continued efforts to suppress violence robbery and drugs offences in Haringey and Enfield
Police have made a staggering 58 arrests made as part of continued efforts to suppress violence, robbery and drugs offences in Haringey and Enfield. Between...
Police have arrested two people on Thursday on suspicion of murder in Southport
At around 2.50pm emergency services were called to Eastbourne Road where the body of a 32-year-old man was found. A 23-year-old man and a 32-year-old man...
A Maidstone county line drug dealer is starting a prison sentence after officers seized more than 250 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine
In 2020, detectives from Kent Police’s County Lines and Gangs Team found that a specific phone, known as the AJ line, was being used to offer class A drugs...
Man fighting for his life after having his head jumped on by seven men in Milton Keynes
Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault that has left a man with serious injuries in Milton Keynes. The incident occurred at around 11.40pm...
Terrorist with my mobile and bike returned to prison
A man convicted of a terrorism offence has been recalled to prison and further jailed after police identified he illegally owned a moped. Following his release...
Alfie Morel from Leigh Park charged with sex abuse offences against three under-13 boys
A man from Leigh Park has been charged with a string of sex abuse offences against children. Alfie Morel, 23, from Tidcombe Green, Leigh Park, has been...
Hampshire Police Officers Under Investigation for Racist and Homophobic Remarks
A major internal investigation within Hampshire Constabulary has been launched that is understood to involve at least seventeen servicing police officers and...
Home Secretary Priti Patel attended the passing out parade for 48 new Essex Police officers who have completed their initial training at force headquarters in Chelmsford
They were welcomed to the Essex Police family at the COVID-Secure event by Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington, Deputy Chief Constable Pippa Mills, Essex...
Fire Crews called to Gosport Property Fire
Fire Crews from Gosport and Fareham have been mobilised to a property on fire in Gosport area. It is understood that the fire broke out in the early hours of...
An 18-year-old man sustained wounds to his back and hand and has been taken to hospital where he remains
At around 12.36pm on Thursday officers were called to Station Road, Slough, following reports of an altercation. An 18-year-old man sustained wounds to his...
Trouble on the A34 Northbound following a collision
#A34 Northbound at #Chieveley one lane is closed due to a road traffic collision. Emergency services are on scene.
More to follow
Information is sought to help locate a woman who has been reported missing from Horsmonden
Claire White was last seen in the Marle Place Road area at around 11.30pm on Thursday 12 August 2021 and is believed to still be in the local area, walking...
Dartford and Darenth shop raiders charged
Suspected robbers charged following incidents at shops in Dartford and South Darenth Two suspected robbers have been charged following incidents at shops in...
Detectives investigating the death of a man in Maidstone have charged a man with murder
Detectives investigating the death of a man in Maidstone have charged a man with murder. Kent Police was called to Bower Place at 6.38pm on Friday 31 July...
Closer Look at a 2-inch mortar bomb unearthed in Brighton yesterday
Here’s a closer look at how a four-man bomb disposal team from Southern Diving Unit 2 dealt with a 2-inch mortar bomb unearthed in Brighton yesterday...