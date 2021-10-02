@XRebellionUK activists have blocked all major entrances to #Farnborough Airport

Protestors are calling on the world’s super-rich elite and governments to ditch private flights.
#Farnborough caters to the 1%. Private flyers cause half of aviation’s global emissions.
Protestors are calling on the world’s super-rich elite and governments to ditch private flights.
#Farnborough caters to the 1%. Private flyers cause half of aviation’s global emissions.
The 37-year-old from #Hockley in #Birmingham is wanted on suspicion of a serious wounding. If you know where he is please contact West Midlands Police via...
Fire crews were scrambled to London Heathrow just before 7pm on Wednesday evening following an incident involving an Iberian plane and a push back tug. The...
Met Police have launched an investigation after a woman in her 30s was found dead on Whalebone Lane South in #Becontree at 12:50pm — her death is being treated...
A dispersal order is being enforced in Greenhithe to target groups of people who have been engaging in anti-social behaviour in and around a lake. The order...
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to Whiteness Road, Broadstairs by the Coastguard to reports of a young person that had climbed into a cave and was...
Police have confirmed that Gilbert, the original Zany Zebra, has been found safe and well. Officers located the colourful fibre glass sculpture in a back...
A young, local woman has issued a heartfelt plea to help trace a man who has acted as a Good Samaritan to her on numerous desolate late night journey’s...
A teenage girl reported being approached and assaulted by a man as she was walking through an alleyway, on Thursday 28 June 2018. The victim had entered the...
Officers received report of a man visiting an 82-year-old woman in Escots Drive about 2.30pm on 26 October claiming to be from the water board. After being...
A much-loved Thames Valley police horse has been put to sleep following a leg injury that the horse was not able to recover from. The Thames Valley Police...
Detectives investigating a stabbing in Newham that has left a man in a life-threatening condition in hospital have released images of two suspects they are...
The man at the centre Jeremy Kyle scandal had outstanding warrants for his arrested after he failed to pay fines totalling nearly £10,000. Digger driver Steve...
Saturday is a significant day for the nation, as His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh is laid to rest in Windsor. While this event is not in London, the...
Hampshire Constabulary have confirmed that following a call from a member of the public human remains have been recovered from a beach on Spring View near...
Police have closed the A337 following a fatal crash involving an HGV and car. The busy road closed was near the entrances to Hollands Wood campsite and New...
A portsmouth serial stalker is today starting a 21 month jail sentenced handed down by Portsmouth City Crown Court Judge. Obsessed Nelson who appeared via...
Police issuing CCTV of three men that they’d like to speak to in connection with an assault in Albert Road on Saturday 3 June. There was an altercation...
The government has today published new and updated guidance to provide affected sectors with the latest advice on managing the threat from COVID-19. The Public...
Can you help police find a missing man from Southampton? Andrew Montgomery, 94, is deaf and blind, but is still very independent. He was last seen around 4pm...
The A21 in Kent is closed northbound between the A228 (near Pembury) and the A26 (near Tonbridge) due to a collision involving a vehicle which has left the...
Police called at 6.05pm to #Homerton High Street after a man was stabbed. The victim, aged in his 50s, remains in hospital – condition treated as life...
Detailed plans have been unveiled for all children and young people to return to full-time education from September. Current restrictions on group sizes...
Matthew Kesbey was last seen in the South Road area of Faversham at around 11.45am on Saturday 5 June 2021. The 48-year-old is described as white...
Angel Casey, aged 14, was last seen at the Pines Centre, Divot Place, Hertford at around 3.30pm on Saturday, 3 October. She is described as around 5 foot 5”...