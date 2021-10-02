Emergency ambulance involved in a collision leaving man in critical condition

Investigators are appealing for information following a serious collision in Borough Green.

At around 12.20am on Saturday 2 October 2021, an ambulance travelling towards Platt was involved in a collision with a pedestrian on the A25 Maidstone Road.

The incident happened between the junctions with Brockway and Crow Hill Road.

The pedestrian, a local man in his 40s, was treated for injuries at the scene and was taken to a London hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

Can you help?

Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit is investigating the circumstances and officers are appealing for any witnesses to get in contact.

They would also like to obtain dashcam or CCTV footage that shows the ambulance or pedestrian prior to the incident and in the moments leading up to the collision.

Anyone with information should call 01622 798538, quoting reference DS/SW/106/21. Alternatively, email [email protected]