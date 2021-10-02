Just after 2am this morning emergency services were called to reports of multiple HGVs and a car involved in a collision on the M40 Junction 10 to junction 11.

On arrival fire fighters found all three lanes completely blocked due to the collision.

Amazingly nobody was trapped, and all occupants of the vehicles involved had managed to get themselves out suffering only minor injuries who we administered first aid to.

From the photos you can see the extent of the damage to the vehicles and it is a miracle nobody was seriously injured.

Fire crews attending said they can’t stress how important it is to keep your eyes on the road, wear your seatbelt, take breaks if driving for long periods of time and give yourself enough free space in the road ahead to allow you to come to a stop safely if you should need to. Collisions happen when you run out of time and space.