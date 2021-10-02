A serving police officer has been jailed at Southwark Crown Court after being found guilty of multiple fraud offences

PC Murat Isik, attached to the Roads and Transport Policing Command, was sentenced to 20 months’ imprisonment on Friday, 1 October.

He had been found guilty at the same court on Tuesday, 31 August of four counts of fraud by false representation, two counts of using a false instrument with intent contrary to the Forgery and Counterfeit Act and three counts of making a false statement to obtain insurance contrary to the Road Traffic Act 1988.

PC Isik was arrested on Monday, 1 June 2020, after information was received that he was involved in a possible insurance fraud.

He was charged on Friday, 10 July and subsequently pleaded not guilty on 19 October 2020 when he appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

This follows an investigation by the Directorate of Professional Standards.

Chief Superintendent Simon Ovens from the Roads and Transport Policing Command said: “PC Murat Isik has been found guilty of serious offences and has now been jailed for a significant period of time.

“Police officers must conduct themselves with integrity both on and off duty and PC Isik’s dishonest actions demonstrate he does not possess that value.

“He has faced the consequences of his actions in court and will also have to face the consequences of misconduct proceedings – while this outcome awaits, there is little doubt it will mean the end of his police career.”

PC Isik has been suspended from duty. Now that criminal proceedings have concluded, arrangements for a gross misconduct hearing will be fast-tracked.