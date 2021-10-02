Police have released an image of a man they need to identify and are appealing for witnesses to come forward following reports of a series of indecent exposures in Tower Hamlets

Between the dates of 30 August and 29 September police have been made aware of a male committing a number of offences predominantly in the E3 area.

At this time, officers are aware of seven offences. On each occasion, the suspect has cycled up behind a woman before either exposing himself or carrying out a sexual assault. On four of the occasions, the male has also been reported to have masturbated during the incidents.

The suspect is known to wear a mask whilst committing offences, and was seen wearing a black zip hoody, grey joggers with a thick black stripe from hip to knee, potentially wearing a bike lock around his neck and a chequered baseball cap

The suspect’s bike is described as black and silver.

As a result of these incidents, police have increased patrols in the local area.

Police are appealing for information related to these offences, including for any potential victims who have not yet come forward, so that they can be supported by specialised officers.

If you recognise the man in this image or have information you would like to share with the police, please call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD286/29SEP21.

You can report crime anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

+ Date and location of incidents:

30 August at approx. 11:05hrs – Upper North Street, j/w Bartlett Park, E3.

31 August at approx. 23:45hrs – St Stephen’s Road, E3.

31 August at approx. 22:25hrs – Burdett Road, E3.

31 August at approx. 22:20hrs – Watts Grove, E3.

2 September at approx. 18:45hrs – Navigation Road, E3.

12 September at approx. 01:30hrs – Commercial Road, near Albert Gardens, E1.

28 September at approx. 23:40hrs – Burdett Road, E3.