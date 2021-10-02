A man has been jailed for three years for a burglary in Gosport

In the early hours of the morning on 18 June this year, 50-year-old Steven Christopher Sharp gained access to a garden on Row Wood Lane but was disturbed by the occupant as he tried to access the house.

The occupant, aged in her 80s, found Sharp at her back door, at which point he turned and fled via the garden.

The victim later noticed that Sharp had tried to get into the house via a bedroom window, which he had left open before leaving the scene.

Appearing at Portsmouth Crown Court today (Friday 1 October), Sharp, of Tukes Avenue in Gosport, admitted burglary and was jailed for three years.

DC Dermot McBride, of the Operation Hawk team, said: “Burglary is a serious offence which leaves people feeling incredibly vulnerable and unsafe in their own homes.

“While nothing was stolen on this occasion, Sharp’s intentions were abundantly clear, and his actions were very unsettling for the woman living at the address.

“The Operation Hawk team is dedicated to tackling these types of offenders, and I hope the outcome of this case reassures the community that we will take action and bring these people to justice.”

