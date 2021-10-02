Magistrates jailed Havant shoplifter Natalie Murphy

A 40-year-old woman from Rowlands Castle has been sentenced to five months in prison after pleading guilty to shoplifting offences in Havant and Fareham.

Natalie Murphy, of Whichers Gate Road, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft from a shop in relation to two separate incidents.

The first of these occurred on December 31 2020 at the Sainsbury’s Broadcut in Fareham where more than £400 worth of items were taken.

The second occurred in the Asda store on Purbrook Way on July 22 this year.

Portsmouth Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday (15 September) how Murphy stole items totalling over £300 from the store.

Murphy was sentenced to five months in prison.