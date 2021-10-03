Fatal collision closes the A2 near Canterbury after car loses control hitting central barrier

Police and Highways England have closed part of the Coastbound A2 near Wincheap on the outskirts of Canterbury following a fatal collision in the early hours of Sunday morning. Specialist Collision investigators have been called to the scene to investigate the cause of the collision that happened just before the A2050 off slip at around 1am on Sunday. Officers from Kent Roads Policing have been carrying out a fingertip search for clues into the cause of the fatal collision.

One factor Police are looking at is the gust of up to 60mph and heavy rain that many parts of Kent throughout Saturday and continued into the night. The fatal collision that has claimed at least one life happened in a road works area that is undergoing The stretch of road affected runs from the A28 junction (for Wincheap) to the A2050 junction (for Canterbury East / Bridge) with some traffic trapped within the closure.

Traffic is also affected heading away from Junction 7 of the M2 (for Brenley Corner) towards Dover. A diversion is already in place at Brenley Corner, meanwhile, due to the A2 being closed for the weekend roadworks as far as the A28. This diversion runs from Junction 7 of the M2 (Brenley Corner) to the A299 Eastbound towards Cliffsend near Ramsgate, and onto the A256 Southbound.

Motorists can then re-join the A2 at Whitfield, north of Dover.

Kent Police have been approached for comment