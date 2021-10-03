Man goes on a rampage with Hammer in Westminster

Officers in Westminster dealt with a violent incident overnight which resulted in three women and a man being taken to hospital and an arrest made for GBH.

“Police were called at 10.54pm on Friday, October 1, to reports of a man attacking people in Regent Street, W1.

“The man used a hammer to hit two women in Regent Street. Both women – one aged in her 30s, the other in her 20s – have been taken to hospital where their conditions are not believed to be life-threatening.

“The man then entered a pub in Glasshouse Street where he used a hammer to attack a woman, aged in her 40s, and a man, aged in his 50s.

“Both have been taken to hospital and neither is in a life-threatening condition.

“The 38-year-old man was detained by security staff at the pub and arrested by police officers on suspicion of GBH. He has been taken into custody at a central London station.”