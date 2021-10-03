Police are appealing for witnesses and any drivers who may have dashcam footage following a fatal collision in Old Coulsdon.

Officers were called at approximately 7am on Friday 1stOctober 2021 to reports of a road traffic collision on Coulsdon Road, CR5.

A car was travelling north on Coulsdon Road at excess speed, when the driver lost control, overturned and collided with a wall on a residential driveway. It is believed no other vehicles were involved.

The driver was taken to St Georges Hospital in a life threatening condition. However, unfortunately he was pronounced dead at 10.15am this morning.(Saturday).

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are investigating. They are particularly keen to hear from any drivers who were on Coulsdon Road at approximately 7am and who may have recorded the events leading up to the collision on dashcam.

Any witnesses are asked to call the SCIU at Catford Traffic Garage on 020 8285 1574, quoting CAD 1234/01OCT2021.